Free Weather API

Open-Meteo offers free weather forecast APIs for open-source developers and non-commercial use. No API key is required. You can start using it immediately!

$ curl https://api.open-meteo.com/v1/forecast?latitude=52.52&longitude=13.41&hourly=temperature_2m,relativehumidity_2m,windspeed_10m

{
  "latitude":52.52,
  "longitude":13.419998,
  "elevation":44.8125,
  "hourly": {
    "time":["2021-08-24T00:00","2021-08-24T01:00", ...]
    "windspeed_10m":[3.16,3.02,3.3,3.14,3.2,2.95, ...],
    "temperature_2m":[13.7,13.3,12.8,12.3,11.8, ...],
    "relativehumidity_2m":[82,83,86,85,88,88,84,76, ...],
  }
}

Hourly 7-day forecast worldwide

Open-Meteo collaborates with National Weather Services providing Open Data with 11 to 2 km resolution. Our high performance APIs select the best weather model for your location and provide data as a simple JSON API.

APIs are free without any API key for open-source developers and non-commercial use. You can embed them directly into your app.

